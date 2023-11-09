Philippe Clement blasts 'stupid rule' as key Rangers player ruled out of Europa League crunch match

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and defender Connor Goldson at full time after the 2-1 win over Sparta Prague. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement called on the football authorities to initiate a rule change after the solitary moment that caused him to become irascible on the touchline during his side’s solid 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague.

The Europa League success had the Belgian praising the “mature way” his men played out the closing stages after they conceded a 76th minute goal. But he suggested immaturity in the rules application of FIFA and UEFA in the circumstances that surrounded the booking for Connor Goldson in the eighth minute of added time that sees the defender suspended for the visit of Aris in three weeks’ time.

The centre-back did foul Vaclav Sejk, but the challenge only came after the striker had strayed offside but failed to be flagged for doing so until Goldson’s infringement. “It was first an offside,” said Clement. “I think it’s a stupid rule to wait that long, not only for this situation but also for injuries if you continue playing when you have the risk of a collision or some stupid things.

“I don’t work for UEFA or FIFA to change the rules, but for me if it is clearly offside the linesman needs to show because stupid things can happen like the yellow card for Connor. It is what it is. I am not someone who keeps thinking about a problem if I can’t do anything about it. He will be suspended and it will be a chance for other players to prove themselves.”

Clement cautioned his players against believing they have almost qualified, with victory over the Cypriots ensuring them a top two finish in Group C. But he was provided signs of their ability to apply the right mentality in how they dealt with the setback of Sparta pulling it back to 2-1 having been completely outplayed in going two-down inside 20 minutes. Joking that his senior five-man coterie could make the constantly cajoling 49-year-old something of a bystander.