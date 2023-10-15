Philippe Clement has set his sights on creating a “successful, winning Rangers” after being appointed the club’s new manager on a three-and-a-half year contract.

Philippe Clement is set to be appointed the next manager of Rangers. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belgian emerged as the preferred candidate following a final round of interviews with chairman John Bennett and chief executive officer James Bisgrove, with Rangers legend Graeme Souness also involved in the process.

Clement, who had been in a two-horse race for the job with former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, will meet his players on Monday before taking his place in the Ibrox dug-out for the first time against Hibs on Saturday.

The 49-year-old will become the 19th manager in Rangers' history – and the fourth inside just two years – following the sacking of Michael Beale a fortnight ago after a poor start to the season.

Clement – a former Belgian international – has an impressive coaching CV that includes three consecutive Belgian top flight titles with Genk and Club Brugge, having also claimed notable Champions League draws against Real Madrid and PSG with the latter.

He has been out of work since leaving Monaco in June after missing out on Europe following a sixth place finish in Ligue 1 last season, having steered the side to third place the previous year during his 18 months in charge.

Clement takes charge of a Rangers side who are seven points adrift of Celtic in the Premiership after eight matches and in a four-way tie on three points after two matches in Europa League Group C after a home win over Real Betis was followed by an away defeat to Aris Limassol under interim manager Steven Davis.

Speaking upon his appointment, Clement told the official club website: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the new manager of Rangers Football Club and I’d like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity.

“I am hugely excited by this chance to achieve success at one of Europe’s most iconic clubs across four competitions in what remains of this season and beyond.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the players in the coming days and to meeting our supporters at next Saturday’s home match with Hibernian, as we set out together to create a successful, winning Rangers.”

Clement will hope to hit the ground running as his Rangers tenure begins amid a hectic spell of fixtures starting at home to a resurgent Hibs, followed by a trip Sparta Prague in the Europa League with a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden also on the horizon at the start of next month.

Rangers chairman John Bennett added: “I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Philippe as he becomes our 19th manager.

“His appointment comes at the end of a carefully planned and comprehensive recruitment process. A team led by our CEO James Bisgrove, members of the board, and former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness, has spent the last 10 days interviewing several high calibre candidates, with those individuals undergoing a rigorous interview and vetting process. We thank all candidates for their interest in the position.