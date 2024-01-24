Philippe Clement admits his Rangers players are giving him headaches - 'but it is a good thing'

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz celebrates with manager Philippe Clement after making it 1-0 over Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Praising his side after they marked their return from the Premiership winter shutdown with victory at Easter Road, Rangers manager Philippe Clement revealed that the level of competition within the squad has been giving him headaches.

The three points against Hibs takes the Ibrox side to within five points of league rivals Celtic, with one game in hand, and while the club are still looking to make additions to the squad before the transfer window closes. Clement wants the players already at his disposal to recognise what is bringing them rewards in matches and to continue with the winning formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope also after several victories they keep on understanding where it is coming from. It is not falling out of the sky. It is about a lot of effort, a lot of solidarity and not having too big an ego to play for yourself. So I am going to be really strict on that and to look at the team and making team decisions.

“I told them after training yesterday [Tuesday] they give me quite a headache for the moment to pick a starting 11. But it is a good thing. I hope they give me a lot of headaches in the next couple of months.”

Missing Abdallah Sima, who has had surgery on a thigh injury and has been ruled out for “between two or three months”, the Ibrox gaffer believes there is still competition within the ranks.

“We need the squad to be competitive in three competitions. We need that but it doesn't mean that if a new player comes he is guaranteed to play. It is about showing that you are the best. I don’t care if someone is new, cost a lot of money, or is 17 or 27, or has the biggest contract or the smallest contract in the team. It is what you show in the training and being part of the team and wanting to be part of the team.”

Winning 3-0 in Leith, with goals from Rivdan Yilmaz, Todd Cantwell and Cyriel Dessers, Clement says there is always room for more goals.

“We always need more goals. We can still improve that. We had a few chances when we can be more cool or have more of an overview but those are the steps to take as a squad. We are working on a lot of things every day. You see improvement with every player when I compare with three months ago. I don’t see one player who has lowered his level and this is what we need to do with all the staff together, all players together, to be hungry, to be ambitious, to become better. Then I will make decisions.

“Everybody shows themselves that they are hungry for the team, not for themselves, but for the team and give everything. They will get the chance to play. We have a lot of games.”

Ridvan has been linked with a move to Galatasaray but the Rangers boss was delighted to see his focused performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Otherwise he would never be on the pitch. If I see something else he will never be in the selection, that is clear. We can only work and win games with players who are involved with the club and give everything. Is that a guarantee that the player is here next week? That you never know.