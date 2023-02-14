Pep Guardiola issues public apology to ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over 'stupid comments'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a public apology to Steven Gerrard over comments he made about the former Rangers manager last week.

Guardiola brought up the subject of Gerrard’s slip while playing for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Premier League title run-in of 2014 as he defended City in light of financial allegations.

Guardiola asked hypothetically if City were to blame for Gerrard’s slip, which allowed Chelsea to score and win at Anfield, handing the initiative to City in a title race which they subsequently won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a press conference to preview City’s game at Arsenal on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments, that I said last time about him.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, has apologised to former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for comments made relating to his slip against Chelsea while playing for Liverpool in 2014. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“He knows how I admire him for what he has done in the country where I live. I defended my club but I didn’t represent my club well with my stupid comments. I am ashamed.