Pep Guardiola issues public apology to ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over 'stupid comments'

Guardiola brought up the subject of Gerrard’s slip while playing for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Premier League title run-in of 2014 as he defended City in light of financial allegations.
Guardiola asked hypothetically if City were to blame for Gerrard’s slip, which allowed Chelsea to score and win at Anfield, handing the initiative to City in a title race which they subsequently won.
Speaking at a press conference to preview City’s game at Arsenal on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments, that I said last time about him.
“He knows how I admire him for what he has done in the country where I live. I defended my club but I didn’t represent my club well with my stupid comments. I am ashamed.
“I have apologised to him privately but, like the comment was public, my apology must be public as well.”