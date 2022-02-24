Can Rangers v Dortmund go to penalties? How Ibrox side have fared in European shoot-outs

With no away goals rule applying, ties level on aggregate will go to additional time and penalties if required – and both Rangers and Dortmund have history.

The Germans overturned a two-goal deficit in 1999 to progress in the UEFA Cup 5-1 on spot-kicks – Rangers’ only defeat by shoot-out in European competition.

Despite scoring four goals in the Westfalenstadion last week, Rangers could face another if they lose Thursday’s 90-minute game by any margin of two. And though Dortmund hold the past advantage, Rangers have a decent record from the spot in continental competitions – their other three experiences have all been won.

Gregory Vignal scored the winning penalty against Maritimo in 2004. (Picture: SNS/Jeff Holmes)

The most famous, of course, is the victory in Italy over Fiorentina which sent Rangers to the 2008 UEFA Cup Final in Manchester courtesy of Nacho Novo’s clincher.

The teams could not be separated after two attritional goal-less matches in the semi-final before Novo swung it from the spot for Walter Smith’s side.

Another score-less two-legged affair swung in Rangers’ favour in 2001 before Dick Advocaat’s side succumbed to Dortmund. They eliminated Ronaldinho and Paris Saint-Germain 4-3 in the Parc de Princes after two 0-0 draws.

Rangers first penalty shoot-out was a win over Maritimo in 2004 after the sides exchanged 1-0 wins.

Nacho Novo etched his name in Rangers' history books with the winning penalty against Fiorentina. (Picture: Steve Welsh/SNS)

Domestically there has been a Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic from the spot in 2016 and last season’s Ibrox exit from the same competition to St Johnstone.

Queen of the South also won a Ramsden’s Cup semi-final in 2013.