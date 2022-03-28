Paul Gascoigne management explain Ibrox trip prank on agent's son 'no harm was caused'

Gazza was one of the headline players in Rangers 150th anniversary legends match which raised funds for the club’s charity and the foundation of world renowned superstar Luis Figo.

Players including Brazilian Kaka, French World Cup winner Robert Pires, Ricardo Qaresma and Figo himself took to the pitch at Ibrox in front of more than 38,000 fans and won a match against Rangers Legends 3-2 where Gascoigne found the net late on.

However social media reacted angrily to the England international after the game when a clip circulated showing him beckon a young fan onto the pitch before clipping his heel and causing the youngster to fall over.

The criticism prompted Gascoigne’s management to provide some context to the ‘practical joke’ and they played down the incident with a statement and a follow-up clip showing the youngster later unperturbed and uninjured.

M&N Management said: “The ‘young fan’ who was tripped up by Gazza at the weekend during the Rangers v World XI game was in fact his agent’s son. The two are constantly playing practical jokes on one another and play fighting. We confirm that no harm was caused.”

Gascoigne played for the ‘home side’ in the match, scoring their late second goal in a 3-2 defeat. A great first half header from Shota Arveladze had given Rangers, including manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and captained by Barry Ferguson, the lead. However Carlos Marchena, Nuno Gomes and then a magnificent finish from Ricardo Qaresma gave the visiting legends a win.

Rangers Legend Paul Gascoigne jokes around with his agent's son during the Rangers Legends match at Ibrox on March 26. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)