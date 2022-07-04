'Our preference': Rory Wilson exits Rangers for Aston Villa as Ibrox club comments on transfer

Rory Wilson was prolific last season for Rangers' youth teams.

Wilson, 16, joins the Birmingham-based English Premier League club – managed by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – for an undisclosed fee.

The Scotland youth internationalist was a prolific goalscorer for Rangers’ under-18 and B teams and while they wanted him to remain at the club, where he has been in the academy since the age of eight, his decision to move south has been “respected”.

"Rory is a young player who we have watched develop from a very young boy into a young man,” said Rangers’ head of academy Craig Mulholland. “He comes from a very strong family who support him exceptionally well and we wish him well on his journey.

“Although our preference was for Rory to continue his journey at Rangers, we also respect his decision.