Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers celebrates with Scott Wright after scoring in the 3-0 win over Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Cyriel Dessers says there is no extra pressure on him despite the fact that Abdallah Sima’s long-term injury means that others will have to pick up the slack in front of goal. As far as the Nigeria forward is concerned the pressure is nothing new.

“The pressure is always there at Rangers. It was there at the beginning. I spoke about it with other people, and at a certain point you have to embrace the pressure otherwise it kills you. I think that’s what happened with me in the last months.

“You have to appreciate it. I played with pressure at other clubs. I also played at clubs where it doesn’t matter so much if you draw a game or lose a game. But you don’t want that. You want the pressure, you want people who are committed to the club, who care about the club.”

The 29-year-old came off the bench to round off Rangers’ 3-0 win over Hibs on Wednesday and was rewarded with the sound of the away support singing his name but the striker was quick to highlight the input from those around him.

“It’s not the first time they sang my name. But, obviously it’s a good feeling, to make them happy with a goal and a big win. What comes before the goal was something we practised a lot during the week. Rabbi [Matondo] did well. I got into the box and the shot had to move fast because the defender and goalkeeper were coming.”

That was his 11th goal in 32 appearances this term but he has been the subject of criticism from fans, who had been hoping for more. Now that Sima is out for two to three months, they are demanding it.

“I don’t think there is more pressure on me, I don’t feel it that way. I spoke with the wingers. I said ‘with Abdallah out it’s your time to shine and your chance to pick up his goals’. Ross [McCausland] and Rabbi both got an assist against Hibs so it’s a good thing for the team that other guys fill the gap and perform.”

The Easter Road triumph helped the Ibrox side close the gap on league leaders Cletic to five points, with a game in hand. “The gaffer has a nice metaphor for it. We are not looking at it as a sprint, we are looking at it as a marathon. We have to look at the long term and just keep performing week-in-week-out.

“Hopefully we can keep the pressure up. The confidence is there, we believe in our ability and what we can do. Not just technically and tactically, but mentally too. We are a strong team.

"I have been growing in the last months, especially since the new gaffer came. You see that in my stats and performances. But I think there is still more to come and I hope I can show it in the next weeks and months.”

