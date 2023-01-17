Kent escaped punishment for a stoppage-time incident where he appeared to make contact with the face of Celtic loanee Scales. The Rangers manager maintains there was a straightforward explanation for what he viewed as accidental contact, a judgement it can be presumed was shared by match referee Nick Walsh and the VAR after there was no comeback at the time for an incident that also provided no issues for opposing manager Jim Goodwin. Beale also stressed that it was simply not in Kent’s make-up to transgress in such fashion. The Englishman has been sent off once in his Rangers career, against Aberdeen for two bookings last season, but he was handed a retrospective two-game ban from the SFA for a punch on then-Celtic captain Scott Brown back in March 2019.