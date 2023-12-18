'One moment we will take it' - Rangers promise to go hard in pursuit of Celtic as Philippe Clement makes title claim
Philippe Clement has guaranteed Rangers supporters a Premiership title win following Sunday’s League Cup triumph over Aberdeen. The Rangers manager might not be able to promise when it will happen but he has assured supporters that he will aim to secure the first league title since 2021 “as fast as possible”.
A League Cup win, Rangers’ first since 2012, has provided a further lift at the club, with Clement having already masterminded a maiden victory over Spanish opposition in Spain last week. The 3-2 victory against Real Betis saw Rangers top their Europa League group and Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen has increased optimism at the club. The team are unbeaten under Clement, who arrived in October following Michael Beale’s sacking. Rangers can cut Celtic’s lead at the top to two points with victory against St Johnstone on Wednesday night and they still have a game in hand – which is away at Hibs in late January – over the champions.
Clement is relishing the buoyant mood but he claims he was confident Celtic could be overhauled from day one. He has assured fans that Rangers will “go hard” for their rivals in the coming weeks and months. The teams next meet at Celtic Park on 30 December. "I had the feeling the fans believed from the first day,” he said. “I never had a different feeling about that. I know we are going to bring back the title, we will try to do it as fast as possible.
“It is a big marathon,” he continued. “It is hard work. But I know what the road is to take with this club. This was also one of the reasons to come. One moment we will take it, because we will work really hard for that. But we have no control about how other teams are performing. Winning titles is winning marathons. I won a few marathons together with other teams, with other staffs, with other player groups so I know how to get there. And we will go hard for that. But of course there are also opponents with a lot of qualities.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.