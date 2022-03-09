Glen Kamara: Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela won't face prosecution for racist abuse of Rangers star

Rangers star Glen Kamara was racially abused by Slavia's Ondrej Kudela. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It has been confirmed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service that no proceedings will be taken following the incidents during the Europa League clash between the sides at Ibrox a year ago.

Kudela was handed a 10-game ban by UEFA for using racist language towards the Finnish midfielder. The Czech international claims he only swore at the Rangers star.

"It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words,” he said.

Slavia accused Kamara of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the match with the Rangers star receiving a three-match ban from UEFA.

However, no prosecution will take place regarding the incidents with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service noting that it would “proceed in the future should further evidence become available”.

Kamara’s lawyer Aamer Anwar told Sky Sports News of the disappointment that Kudela “chose not to personally attend a Scottish Police station to answer an allegation of racist abuse”.

He said: "The Crown advised my client that they believed there 'was sufficient admissible evidence to warrant a prosecution', but as Mr Kudela would have faced a summary court proceedings, extradition was not a viable option for the Scottish authorities.

"Glen is happy that the matter is at an end, racism should have no hiding place in football and he is deeply grateful to his teammates, club and fans from across the football world for all their support. Glen now just wants to get on with the game he loves."