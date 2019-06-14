Old Firm target warned against Celtic or Rangers move - not the best move for his career

Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo has been warned about moving north of the border.

The 22-year-old is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers with the latter reportedly having opened talks with the player.

The Old Firm face competition, however, with a number of clubs in England interested in the out of contract star.

Aribo, who helped Charlton into the Championship, is yet to decide on his future.

Yet, there are fears from the Addicks that he will opt for Celtic or Rangers.

The club's head of recruitment Steve Gallen outlined two reasons for their concern: it would stunt his development and Charlton would lose out on money.

"We really hope he doesn’t go. But if Joe does decide to go then we’d really like him to go English, for a couple of reasons.

"One, because that is the best place for him to go to – the best place to develop his career.

"And two, because if he did go to a club in England then our club would get recompensed.

"We would get a fair valuation of his worth. If he goes cross-border then the club won’t."