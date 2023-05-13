Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is fit again, but defender Ben Davies is out, while Ryan Kent is short of match fitness. On-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season. Borna Barisic, Antonio Colak, Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) all remain out. Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is likely to keep his place in between the sticks after a strong performance last week against Aberdeen, while Alfredo Morelos may be kept on the bench after the striker’s underwhelming cameo against the Dons.