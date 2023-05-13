Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is fit again, but defender Ben Davies is out, while Ryan Kent is short of match fitness. On-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season. Borna Barisic, Antonio Colak, Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) all remain out. Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is likely to keep his place in between the sticks after a strong performance last week against Aberdeen, while Alfredo Morelos may be kept on the bench after the striker’s underwhelming cameo against the Dons.
Celtic have a doubt over Aaron Mooy but James Forrest is available again, while Kyogo Furuhashi has shrugged off a shoulder injury. Alistair Johnston (leg knock), Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee) and Stephen Welsh (knock) remain out. Yuki Kobayashi is set to continue in the heart of defence alongside Carl Starfelt due to Carter-Vickers’ absence.
Probable Rangers starting XI: McCrorie; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Raskin, Lundstram; Matondo, Cantwell, Hagi; Sakala.
Probable Celtic starting XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.
Referee: Steven McLean.