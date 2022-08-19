Old Firm away allocation: 'Status quo' for Celtic and Rangers fans this season
Celtic and Rangers are set to have less than 1000 supporters present when they play away from home on Old Firm duty.
It is being reported that, like last season, only 900 tickets will be given up to the visiting team when they travel to either Celtic Park or Ibrox.
The Scottish Sun claims that despite Celtic being open to going back to selling up to 8000 briefs to away fans, only a small number will be permitted entry – much like last season.
How many away tickets that are given to each club has been a bone of contention since May 2018, when Rangers decided to dramatically cut the number on offer. Unsurprisingly, Celtic responded in kind, while there have been a couple of derbies post-Covid that have not had any away supporters.
Most Popular
Celtic host Rangers in the cinch Premiership on September 3, while the New Year derby on January 2 is at Ibrox before a return to Celtic Park in April and a further post-split tie.