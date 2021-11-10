Odds on next Rangers manager released with Steven Gerrard link to Aston Villa still live

Odds on the former Liverpool captain returning south to the Premier League have shortened with continued rumour he is the Midlands club’s number one target to replace Dean Smith who was sacked on Sunday.

With market prices shrinking, bookmakers have already opened up lists for Gerrard’s successor at Ibrox – even though talks on a potential move to Villa Park have yet to begin, or be granted permission by the clubs.

Rangers fans do not need to look far for the favourite leading the market, while a host of other high-profile, Scottish or former Ibrox names are also priced among the candidates.

1. Gary McAllister PaddyPower - 2/1 | BetVictor 3/1

2. Frank Lampard PaddyPower - 4/1 | BetVictor 8/1

3. John Terry PaddyPower - 11/2 | BetVictor 8/1

4. Michael O'Neill PaddyPower - 9/1 | BetVictor 16/1