Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is being heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa, with assistant Gary McAllister, bookies' favourite to succeed him. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Odds on next Rangers manager released with Steven Gerrard link to Aston Villa still live

Steven Gerrard’s intense speculation linking the Rangers manager with the vacancy at Aston Villa has not dampened any.

Odds on the former Liverpool captain returning south to the Premier League have shortened with continued rumour he is the Midlands club’s number one target to replace Dean Smith who was sacked on Sunday.

With market prices shrinking, bookmakers have already opened up lists for Gerrard’s successor at Ibrox – even though talks on a potential move to Villa Park have yet to begin, or be granted permission by the clubs.

Rangers fans do not need to look far for the favourite leading the market, while a host of other high-profile, Scottish or former Ibrox names are also priced among the candidates.

1. Gary McAllister

PaddyPower - 2/1 | BetVictor 3/1

2. Frank Lampard

PaddyPower - 4/1 | BetVictor 8/1

3. John Terry

PaddyPower - 11/2 | BetVictor 8/1

4. Michael O'Neill

PaddyPower - 9/1 | BetVictor 16/1

