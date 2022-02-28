Celtic and Rangers: Destiny in their own hands - but who can step forward and seize the day in compelling title fight?

On the face of it, a three-point lead with 10 rounds of fixtures still remaining may appear too slender a margin to prompt the setting of such a miserly price on Ange Postecoglou’s side seeing out the job and lifting the trophy in May.

But the bookies are simply reflecting the evidence which has been clear to see since the great Glasgow rivals returned to action after the winter break.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having gone into the rescheduled hiatus with a six-point cushion at the top of the table, Rangers have frittered away that advantage in a manner which is causing understandable alarm and anguish among their supporters.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou are embroiled in a keenly contested Premiership title race. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have dropped 11 points in their eight league games since the restart. They have now slipped up from winning positions three times during that run, in their draws away to Aberdeen and Ross County and then on Sunday when they were pegged back from 2-0 up to draw 2-2 against Motherwell at Ibrox.

In sharp contrast, Celtic’s 0-0 draw against Easter Road earlier in the day was the first time they have failed to take maximum points since the winter break.

While most observers are in agreement that Celtic’s performance levels have gradually tailed off since their vibrant and comprehensive 3-0 home win over Rangers on February 2, they have generally retained the precious knack of finding a way to win games in different circumstances - an ability which has damagingly deserted their Old Firm foes.

Of course, it is not too late for Rangers to repair that damage. With two more head-to-head meetings between the protagonists still to come, the reigning champions still have their destiny in their own hands.

Filip Helander scores the winner for Rangers against Celtic at Ibrox in August. The next Old Firm game at the stadium on April 3 is set to be crucial in the title race. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The task for van Bronckhorst is to ensure the gap at the top of the table is not extended before Celtic visit Ibrox on April 3.

Rangers surely cannot afford to drop any points in their three Premiership fixtures before then - against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night, Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday and Dundee at Dens Park on March 20.

Likewise, Celtic will seek to at the very least solidify their current advantage in their next three league games at home to St Mirren on Wednesday, away to Livingston (a venue where they have a dismal recent record) on Sunday and at home to Ross County on March 19.

With the final post-split Old Firm game to take place at Celtic Park, Postecoglou’s squad would be even more strongly fancied to finish the campaign in pole position.

Celtic's players celebrate their second goal in the 3-0 win over Rangers at Celtic Park on February 2. The final Old Firm game of the season will be at Celtic Park after the split.(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Another significant factor which could possibly work in Celtic’s favour is how much of an impact Rangers’ continuing involvement in the Europa League has on their capacity to rediscover momentum and consistency on the domestic front.

If those bookmakers are right, Rangers (4-9) will beat Red Star Belgrade (17-10) in their last 16 tie to extend their European campaign into April. It remains to be seen whether they can seriously alter the odds in the title race by then.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.