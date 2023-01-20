The Ibrox side are believed to have reached an agreement with Norwich City for the transfer of midfielder Todd Cantwell while the club have also been linked with moves for Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker and Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin.
The Rangers boss admitted, however, that no deals will be completed before Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at St Johnstone.
Beale said: “We are very close with one or two bits in the window. Nothing will be announced before this game, our focus is on this game.
“The squad is definitely getting stronger. It is important we recruit for the areas I think we need.”
Beale also confirmed that striker Kemar Roofe will return to action next month after suffering a fresh injury in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.
“Kemar Roofe will be around four weeks out, it is feeling better and will not require surgery,” he said.
Antonio Colak also returns to the Rangers squad for the trip to McDiarmid Park after featuring just once since November 9 due to injury.