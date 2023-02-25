'Not to recognise the term Old Firm' - Celtic and Rangers 'respect' disappeared a long time ago claims pundit

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd was “tickled” by the reaction to Fashion Sakala’s comments stating the Ibrox side were “much better” than Celtic as he claimed respect between the teams evaporated a long time ago.

The Zambian made his proclamations ahead of the Viaplay Cup final on Sunday, even referring to the Parkhead side as the "other mob”. He said: “Yes, we are better than them. So much better. We are nine points behind in the league and will keep fighting anyway. But I think we are such a better club, a far better club.”

Boyd, writing in his column for the Scottish Sun, expressed how he didn't have an issue with Sakala’s comments but was amused by the reaction and the “faux outrage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What has tickled me has been the reaction to Sakala’s interview,” he said. “If I’ve heard it once then I have heard it a 1000 times about how he was being so disrespectful and was out of order. Really? I’m afraid any respect between the two teams disappeared a long time ago.

“There are plenty of Celtic people who can’t even bring themselves to mention Rangers by name. These are the exact same people who claim not to recognise the term ‘Old Firm’. There is a lot of pettiness and bitterness right now between the two and most of that has nothing to do with the players.”

He added: “Sakala clearly believes Rangers are a better team, which is his prerogative. Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but we will soon find out.”