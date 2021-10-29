Rangers defender Connor Goldson's contract at the Ibrox club is due to expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Goldson’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving him free to talk to other interested parties in January.

Last week, the 28-year-old admitted he ‘didn’t know where it’s at’ when asked about negotiations between Rangers and his agent over a new deal.

Goldson was integral to last season’s remarkable defensive record by Rangers as they kept 26 clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals in winning the Premiership title.

In the first 11 games of the current campaign, the champions have already shipped 10 goals and kept just three clean sheets.

“I’m not even sure I should really answer this question,” said Gerrard. “In terms of the contract, it’s a question for Connor himself. Maybe (sporting director) Ross Wilson. I’m third in the queue for that question.

“But knowing Connor like I do and working around him, I don’t think it is affecting him at all.”

Goldson was involved in the mix-up which led to Aberdeen’s first goal at Ibrox on Wednesday night as a 2-2 draw saw Rangers’ lead at the top of the table cut to two points.

“What we have here is a group where if there is an individual mistake, no one will shy away from that,” added Gerrard.

“We have a group of honest lads who will take ownership of that. Sometimes it’s clear to see that someone has made an individual mistake. For me, it’s not about pointing fingers at any individuals. It’s about trying to fix the collective.”

