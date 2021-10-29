'Not even sure I should answer this question': Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's response to Connor Goldson queries

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard does not believe Connor Goldson’s form has been negatively impacted by ongoing uncertainty over his future at the Ibrox club.

By Stephen Halliday
Friday, 29th October 2021, 3:41 pm
Rangers defender Connor Goldson's contract at the Ibrox club is due to expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Goldson’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving him free to talk to other interested parties in January.

Last week, the 28-year-old admitted he ‘didn’t know where it’s at’ when asked about negotiations between Rangers and his agent over a new deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Goldson was integral to last season’s remarkable defensive record by Rangers as they kept 26 clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals in winning the Premiership title.

In the first 11 games of the current campaign, the champions have already shipped 10 goals and kept just three clean sheets.

“I’m not even sure I should really answer this question,” said Gerrard. “In terms of the contract, it’s a question for Connor himself. Maybe (sporting director) Ross Wilson. I’m third in the queue for that question.

“But knowing Connor like I do and working around him, I don’t think it is affecting him at all.”

Goldson was involved in the mix-up which led to Aberdeen’s first goal at Ibrox on Wednesday night as a 2-2 draw saw Rangers’ lead at the top of the table cut to two points.

“What we have here is a group where if there is an individual mistake, no one will shy away from that,” added Gerrard.

“We have a group of honest lads who will take ownership of that. Sometimes it’s clear to see that someone has made an individual mistake. For me, it’s not about pointing fingers at any individuals. It’s about trying to fix the collective.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Steven GerrardConnorIbroxPremiership
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.