No Germany move as Rangers star Alfredo Morelos targets Premier League

Have your say

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly pulled out of attempting to sign Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos.

The German side have scouted the Colombian with a view to signing him this summer.

Alfredo Morelos wants Premier League move. Picture: SNS

However, according the Daily Express The Eagles have been told of Morelos' desire to move to the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old would accept a move elsewhere but only to a team playing in the Champions League.

Interest in the 30-goal season striker is expected in the transfer window with Newcastle United linked with the player last week in the Colombian press.

Rangers diector Stewart Robertson has confirmed that the club will only sell Morelos for a simialr amount Celtic received from Lyon for Moussa Dembele - around £20million.