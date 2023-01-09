'No change': Ryan Jack in dark over future as he puts focus on winning two trophies with Ibrox club

Ryan Jack has pushed aside uncertainty over his own future to focus on winning both domestic cups with Rangers in what could prove his last season at the club.

Ryan Jack in action for Rangers against Dundee United.

The midfielder might have expected to have won more with the Ibrox side since joining from Aberdeen in 2017. He has a league title medal to his name as well as a Scottish Cup winner’s medal but otherwise has suffered some disappointing outcomes on the domestic front, including losing a League Cup semi-final to Aberdeen in 2018.

The teams meet again at Hampden on Sunday in the same stage of the same competition. The 30-year-old midfielder already has a League Cup winner’s medal from his time at Pittodrie. Jack is out of contract this summer but is determined to concentrate on bringing more silverware to Rangers before concentrating on his own future.

The Ibrox side also have a Scottish Cup fourth round tie against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park to negotiate next weekend in a significant month for new manager Michael Beale, who has been linked with loan moves for midfield pair Tom Davies and Todd Cantwell.

That news clearly has relevance for Jack, who is currently free to speak to other clubs. He reports no discussions about a new contract at Ibrox to date.

“Nothing has changed since the last time I spoke to the media,” said Jack. “Everything is still the same. There’s been nothing. Look, I’ve said it before, I just want to play every game and as many as I can, work as hard as I can. When the time comes we’ll sit down and we’ll speak. But it’s not the time yet. I just want to focus on doing well for the club, trying to play every week and staying fit.”