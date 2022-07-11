Nnamdi Ofoborh has yet to play a competitive match for Rangers.

The 22-year-old joined from Bournemouth in January 2021, signing a four-year contract before seeing out the rest of the season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, but he has yet to play for Rangers due to a heart issue.

The medical condition was first reported by then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard last summer, who revealed “something has flagged up with his ECG, which is the heart test,” and the player has not been seen in action since.

Updates on Ofoborh’s condition have been thin on the ground, but Van Bronckhorst offered a rare insight into the situation with the defender.

“I haven’t welcomed him on the pitch and neither did Steven,” said the Dutch coach, via The Rangers Review. “He’s a player of course who had some problems – still has problems – and it’s a situation we have to be very careful about to make sure we make the right decisions for his health first.

“That process is still going. I don’t know what will happen in the future but for me the most important thing is health. He comes to the training ground once in a while and he’s still one of the boys. If you see him he’s very good with the boys and very energetic and happy. I feel really bad for him that he can’t be on the pitch but the most important thing is the health.”