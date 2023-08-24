Nnamdi Ofoborh departs Rangers as club reach 'mutual agreement' with exiled midfielder

Steven Gerrard signed the midfielder from Bournemouth on a four-year contract in 2021 but he has not made a single appearance for the Ibrox side after a heart issue which was detected during a routine medical test following his arrival.

Ofoborh, who was born in England but has represented Nigeria Under-20s, has barely been seen since but he posted a cryptic message on social media in March referring to “mistreatment”. The 23-year-old uploaded a picture of himself sitting on a hospital bed via Instagram alongside the message: "Two years, two operations, hundreds of appointments. Silent on the situation so I look like the bad guy, all of the mistreatment of the last two years will come out."

Michael Beale responded by insisting Rangers were supporting the player, stating: “Nnamdi is a boy I'm close to and I really feel for his situation. He's a young man that's had his whole life turned upside down in the last two years and he's finding it really difficult. The club has been fantastic in it's support for him over the whole two years. It's just a really difficult situation. I'm certainly not an expert on it. I'm just trying to support a young boy through what is a really difficult period for him."