Nikola Katic has left Rangers to join Hadjuk Split on loan for the remainder of the season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The centre-back has returned from a cruciate ligament rupture which saw him miss the entirety of last season.

He has featured for the club’s Colt side this campaign but Rangers are keen for him to play first-team football.

The Scottish champions have a recall option in January.