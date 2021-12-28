Nikola Katic: Rangers ace not set for January return but keen on Ibrox future

The centre-back is getting first-team football after a long-term knee injury kept him out of action for more than 17 months.
Rangers have had their centre-back issues with both Filip Helander and Leon Balogun both out injured. Calvin Bassey, however, has formed a formidable partnership with Connor Goldson.
The 21-year-old’s impressive performances have lessened the immediate need for defensive reinforcements.
According to Football Scotland, Rangers will keep Katic on loan in the Croatian top-flight for the remainder of the season rather than invoking a clause on his deal which would allow him to be recalled.
The 25-year-old has played 12 times for Hadjuk Split, starting nine times. He has helped the side reach the semi-finals of the cup and to fourth place in the league, five points off league leaders Dinamo Zagreb.
Katic, it is understood, is hopeful of having a future at Ibrox beyond his loan deal.