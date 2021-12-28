Nikola Katic: Rangers ace not set for January return but keen on Ibrox future

Rangers will keep Nikola Katic on loan at Hadjuk Split for the remainder of the season.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 10:36 am
Rangers defender Nikola Katic is expected to remain on loan with Hadjuk Split. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The centre-back is getting first-team football after a long-term knee injury kept him out of action for more than 17 months.

Rangers have had their centre-back issues with both Filip Helander and Leon Balogun both out injured. Calvin Bassey, however, has formed a formidable partnership with Connor Goldson.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The 21-year-old’s impressive performances have lessened the immediate need for defensive reinforcements.

According to Football Scotland, Rangers will keep Katic on loan in the Croatian top-flight for the remainder of the season rather than invoking a clause on his deal which would allow him to be recalled.

The 25-year-old has played 12 times for Hadjuk Split, starting nine times. He has helped the side reach the semi-finals of the cup and to fourth place in the league, five points off league leaders Dinamo Zagreb.

Katic, it is understood, is hopeful of having a future at Ibrox beyond his loan deal.

Read More

Read More
Alfredo Morelos: Roy Makaay influence, transfer asset and stats behind Rangers a...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Ibrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.