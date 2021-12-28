Nikola Katic: Rangers ace not set for January return but keen on Ibrox future

Rangers defender Nikola Katic is expected to remain on loan with Hadjuk Split. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The centre-back is getting first-team football after a long-term knee injury kept him out of action for more than 17 months.

Rangers have had their centre-back issues with both Filip Helander and Leon Balogun both out injured. Calvin Bassey, however, has formed a formidable partnership with Connor Goldson.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old’s impressive performances have lessened the immediate need for defensive reinforcements.

According to Football Scotland, Rangers will keep Katic on loan in the Croatian top-flight for the remainder of the season rather than invoking a clause on his deal which would allow him to be recalled.

The 25-year-old has played 12 times for Hadjuk Split, starting nine times. He has helped the side reach the semi-finals of the cup and to fourth place in the league, five points off league leaders Dinamo Zagreb.

Katic, it is understood, is hopeful of having a future at Ibrox beyond his loan deal.