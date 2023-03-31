All Sections
Nicolas Raskin missing for Rangers but hopes raised that he'll be fit to face Celtic

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin will miss Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash against Dundee United, but he is set to return to training in time for the match against Celtic on April 8.

By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:08 BST
Rangers manager Michael Beale takes training ahead of Saturday's match against Dundee United at Ibrox.

The Belgian has been a hit for the Ibrox club since his signing from Standard Liege in January, but the 22-year-old had to withdraw from the Belgium Under-21 squad with a quad issue and will not be risked for the match this weekend. However, he should be fit for the eagerly-anticipated Old Firm clash at Celtic Park. “We'll be missing Raskin,” Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed. “He will be returning to training next week. Next week, Raskin and [defender] Leon King should be available so we will get two more bodies back.”

Beale knows the importance of defeating the Tangerines as they look to keep pace with Celtic in the title race. “We want three points this weekend, it is a manager that knows us well and our focus is on this match,” said Beale. “We have been working on different things in training. It has been a good two weeks for [Ianis] Hagi, [John] Souttar and Ridvan [Yilmaz] to get volume in the legs.”

Beale also paid tribute to Rangers keeper Allan McGregor, who will play his 500th game for Rangers tomorrow if selected. Beale added: “If he gets to 500 appearances tomorrow is fantastic. I remember one away in Prague that was an amazing save. Allan is first in every morning, a great example to all the young players in the building.”

