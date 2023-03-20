Nicolas Raskin injury concern as Rangers midfielder withdraws from Belgium U21 squad

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has pulled out of the Belgium Under-21 squad due to an injury.

The 22-year-old missed the 4-2 win at Motherwell on Saturday due to a quad issue which has now forced him to withdraw from the upcoming age-group internationals against Czech Republic and Japan.

Raskin confirmed the news on his Instagram page on Monday, posting: "Unfortunately I will not be playing for Belgium U-21 in the upcoming two matches due to a small injury. I'll be back soon!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The January signing from Standard Liege, who has been in impressive form since joining Rangers, now faces a race against time to recover his fitness ahead of the resumption of domestic football after the international break.

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has withdrawn from the Belgium Under-21 squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)