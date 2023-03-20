All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
19 minutes ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
33 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
3 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Nicolas Raskin injury concern as Rangers midfielder withdraws from Belgium U21 squad

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has pulled out of the Belgium Under-21 squad due to an injury.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT
 Comment

The 22-year-old missed the 4-2 win at Motherwell on Saturday due to a quad issue which has now forced him to withdraw from the upcoming age-group internationals against Czech Republic and Japan.

Raskin confirmed the news on his Instagram page on Monday, posting: "Unfortunately I will not be playing for Belgium U-21 in the upcoming two matches due to a small injury. I'll be back soon!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The January signing from Standard Liege, who has been in impressive form since joining Rangers, now faces a race against time to recover his fitness ahead of the resumption of domestic football after the international break.

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has withdrawn from the Belgium Under-21 squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has withdrawn from the Belgium Under-21 squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has withdrawn from the Belgium Under-21 squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers return to action with a Premiership fixture against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, April 1 before the trip to Celtic Park for the latest instalment of the Old Firm derby the following weekend.

BelgiumMotherwellInstagramCzech RepublicJapanPremiership
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.