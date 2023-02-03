Nicolas Raskin explains why 'he can surprise people' at Rangers and ex-Celtic manager's positive words

Nicolas Raskin wants Rangers to be the vehicle that carries him from under-21 aspirant to full-blown Belgian international. A disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup has sparked a period of introspection and change among the Red Devils, with head coach Roberto Martinez stepping down to be replaced by Domenico Tedesco, the former RB Leipzig manager.

New Rangers signing Nicolas Raskin is unveiled to the media at Ibrox on Friday.

Raskin has been on the periphery of the full squad for a while and had been spoken about as a possible late bolter for the World Cup squad but didn’t make Martinez’s final cut. At 21 years-old he has youth on his side but, like many footballers, his decision-making is also steered by an air of impatience. He has one eye on this summer’s under-21 European Championships and then the full version 12 months later and believes switching from Standard Liege to Rangers will help his prospects on both fronts.

“Things with the national team are going to change because of the new manager,” said the midfielder. “Maybe the new generation is coming. I knew I had to move to a big club to have more chance of being a part of that. I’m sure Rangers can be the club to help me make that step.

“I couldn’t play with my future and just wait six months and miss the [under-21] European Championships. As a player you want to play in big tournaments and this is something in my head. I hope that playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world can help me get there.

“I heard about Rangers’ interest last summer. Then I heard again, I think, at the end of November. Of course, it interested me straight away. I have known this club for a long time. Also, last season’s performance in the Europa League makes the club even more attractive.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale had described his new signing as a technical operator rather than a midfield enforcer, something Raskin clearly took umbrage too as he puffed out his chest and suggested he won’t be afraid to mix it when the going gets tough.

“I can be both! I can surprise people,” Raskin continued. “I like to play football and enjoy playing good football. But when it’s getting hard it’s no problem to roll my sleeves up and get into the battle. That’s something in my DNA. In Belgium we have that same spirit as here in Scotland.

“We’re very passionate and the fans were always happy as long as you gave everything on the pitch. So I know how it feels to give everything for the fans and for the club.”

Raskin’s previous boss at Standard Liege was a certain Ronny Deila, the Norwegian who bridged the managerial gap at Celtic between Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers. Despite those previous leanings, Deila didn’t try too hard to talk Raskin out of a move to the other side of the city.