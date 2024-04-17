Nico Raskin 'done' at Rangers as former Ibrox man says midfielder set for summer exit

Nicolas Raskin could be on his way out of Rangers this summer, according to former Ibrox midfielder Andy Halliday.

The Belgian has not started a match for Philippe Clement's side since the 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell at the beginning of March where he was hooked at half-time, managing just 15 minutes of football since with late substitute appearances against Hibs and Benfica.

The 23-year-old was dropped from the squad altogether for the recent Old Firm match against Celtic then left on the bench as an unused substitute in the 3-2 defeat to Ross County on Sunday despite Rangers’ issues in midfield.

Rangers' Nicolas Raskin has not started a match since the 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell on March 2. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Signed under previous manager Michael Beale, Rangers paid Standard Liege £1.5m for Raskin in January 2023. He joined on a four-and-a-half year contract and initially hit the ground running but has struggled to make an impression during an injury-hit campaign under Clement.

Ex-Ger Halliday, now on loan at Motherwell from Hearts, has suggested his time could be up and that Rangers will be “actively” looking to move him on at the end of the season.

“What’s happening with Raskin by the way?" Halliday said on Open Goal. "He’s got to be done you would imagine. He got left out of the squad for the Celtic game and he’s been an unused sub for the last few weeks.