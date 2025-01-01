Pressure is building on Rangers boss Philippe Clement ahead of this week's Old Firm clash with Celtic at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.Pressure is building on Rangers boss Philippe Clement ahead of this week's Old Firm clash with Celtic at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.
Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Scotland man tops list of favourites to replace Philippe Clement at Ibrox

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 08:18 GMT

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement is facing calls for his dismissal after two desperate results over the festive period.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will head into this week’s mammoth Old Firm clash with Celtic knowing that failure to emerge victorious could spell an end to his time in charge at Ibrox.

The Ibrox head honcho saw his side muster just one point from six over the festive period, as their 2-1 defeat at St Mirren was followed up by meek 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park.

Clement is yet to taste victory against Celtic during his time as Rangers, but needs one now more than ever after seeing his side win just 11 of his side’s opening 18 games in the league. Already 14 points adrift of their Glasgow rivals, the Scottish Premiership title race looks all but over.

While the Rangers board have stayed behind their man already this season after a number of poor results, many feel a failure to beat Celtic on January 2 could signal an end to his time at head coach of the club, with a list of candidates already being drawn up by the bookies.

But who is the favourite to be the next Rangers manager if Clement is to be sacked? Here, gambling.com provide the latest odds*.

*Odds are subject to change at any time, please gamble responsibly.

Rydstrom is currently head coach of Malmo, and is an outside bet for the Rangers job should Philippe Clement be sacked.

1. Henrik Rydstrom - 12/1

Rydstrom is currently head coach of Malmo, and is an outside bet for the Rangers job should Philippe Clement be sacked. | AFP Photo: AFP

A name that regularly appears in the betting whenever the Rangers job is available, he has done a fine job with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and is another outside bet for the job.

2. Kjetil Knutsen - 10/1

A name that regularly appears in the betting whenever the Rangers job is available, he has done a fine job with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and is another outside bet for the job. | Richard Heathcote Photo: Richard Heathcote

Former England manager moving to Glasgow to rebuild Rangers? It feels unlikely, but he's amongst the list of favourites all the same.

3. Gareth Southgate - 8/1

Former England manager moving to Glasgow to rebuild Rangers? It feels unlikely, but he's amongst the list of favourites all the same. | ADRIAN DENNIS Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Former Newcastle United, Liverpool and Everton manager Benitez is wracking up the jobs of late - sadly, few of them have been successful. An interesting shout as the next Rangers manager, but another that feels very unlikely.

4. Rafa Benitez - 6/1

Former Newcastle United, Liverpool and Everton manager Benitez is wracking up the jobs of late - sadly, few of them have been successful. An interesting shout as the next Rangers manager, but another that feels very unlikely. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

