Rangers boss Philippe Clement will head into this week’s mammoth Old Firm clash with Celtic knowing that failure to emerge victorious could spell an end to his time in charge at Ibrox.

The Ibrox head honcho saw his side muster just one point from six over the festive period, as their 2-1 defeat at St Mirren was followed up by meek 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park.

Clement is yet to taste victory against Celtic during his time as Rangers, but needs one now more than ever after seeing his side win just 11 of his side’s opening 18 games in the league. Already 14 points adrift of their Glasgow rivals, the Scottish Premiership title race looks all but over.

While the Rangers board have stayed behind their man already this season after a number of poor results, many feel a failure to beat Celtic on January 2 could signal an end to his time at head coach of the club, with a list of candidates already being drawn up by the bookies.

But who is the favourite to be the next Rangers manager if Clement is to be sacked? Here, gambling.com provide the latest odds*.

*Odds are subject to change at any time, please gamble responsibly.

1 . Henrik Rydstrom - 12/1 Rydstrom is currently head coach of Malmo, and is an outside bet for the Rangers job should Philippe Clement be sacked. | AFP Photo: AFP Photo Sales

2 . Kjetil Knutsen - 10/1 A name that regularly appears in the betting whenever the Rangers job is available, he has done a fine job with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and is another outside bet for the job. | Richard Heathcote Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3 . Gareth Southgate - 8/1 Former England manager moving to Glasgow to rebuild Rangers? It feels unlikely, but he's amongst the list of favourites all the same. | ADRIAN DENNIS Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales