New Rangers boss Michael Beale wants the future beyond this season to “ideally” include both Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

The attacking duo are two of seven first-team Ibrox stars into the final year of their contracts. Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Allan McGregor are also nearing the final six months of their deals.

Beale addressed the situation around Kent and Morelos who have not hit the heights they have previously in a Rangers jersey. The example of Connor Goldson was used, the centre-back who appeared likely to leave in the summer when his deal expired but ended up signing an extended contract.

"They are two players that I've worked well with previously,” he told Sky Sports. “When I was here previously they were both excellent in different ways. In Alfredo, in terms of the goals he scored, and Ryan in terms of the way he entertained people and got on the ball and took the game to the opponent.

"I think they're capable of more than they're showing right now, that's fair to say, but they'll have their own reasons for that and they'll be working away at that. I trust both players and we've played this out as a club before with Connor Goldson and his contract situation.

"Sometimes a player wants to see and take their time, there's no problem, it's fine. I think the option is both ways with the players, the cards aren't in Ryan and Alfredo's hands. We also want to create a stronger Rangers going forward, with or without those players. Ideally with them."

Meanwhile, Rangers won’t face Swansea City in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Last season’s Europa League finalists were due to face the Championship side this weekend but Beale has opted to cancel the encounter, allowing him more time to work on the training ground.

Rangers players not on international duty returned to training on Monday, the day the new manager was announced with younger players such as Zak Lovelace and Alex Lowray brought into the first-team environment. Beale’s first match in charge will likely be the friendly with Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on December 10.

