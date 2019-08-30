New dates revealed for Celtic and Rangers games

Have your say

Nine Premiership matches involving Celtic and Rangers have been moved from Saturdays to Sundays due to the clubs' progress in the Europa League.

Both Glasgow sides have reached the group stages of the competition and will play six matches each on Thursday nights during the autumn.

Their league games scheduled for Saturdays will now be moved to Sundays to give them more time to recover.

The new dates for the fixtures are:

Sunday September 22: Celtic v Kilmarnock, kick-off TBC

Sunday October 6: Rangers v Hamilton Academical, 3.00pm

Sunday October 27: Rangers v Motherwell, 3.00pm

Sunday November 10: Celtic v Motherwell, 3.00pm

Sunday November 10: Livingston v Rangers, 3.00pm

Sunday December 1: Rangers v Hearts, 3.00pm

Sunday December 1: Ross County v Celtic, kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday December 15: Celtic v Hibernian, 3.00pm

Sunday December 15: Motherwell v Rangers, 3.00pm