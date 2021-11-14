Nathan Patterson: Rangers told to expect 'serious interest' from England

There will be “serious interest” in Rangers ace Nathan Patterson from England reckons ex-Ibrox striker Kris Boyd.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 12:47 pm
Nathan Patterson's form for Rangers and Scotland will not have gone unnoticed by clubs in England, reckons Kris Boyd. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
The 20-year-old put in a starring performance for Scotland in the 2-0 win over Moldova on Friday night. He scored the opening goal before setting up Che Adams for a second.

It was his third start for his country, yet he has started just four times for his club side.

Everton were keen on the player during the summer but failed with a reported £5million bid and may well have made an improved bid if not for the player testing positive for Covid towards the end of the transfer window.

Boyd, writing in the Scottish Sun, believes more teams will come knocking.

“There’s no doubt that Rangers have a fight on their hands to keep Patterson,” he said.

“There will be some serious interest from England. He’s been terrific for his club and he’s now doing it for his country.

“Patterson had that Covid issue earlier this year when he got into some trouble off the pitch.

“But since then, he has really grown in stature and matured. It’s incredible to think he’s still only 20.

“Patterson played like a man in a boy’s body against Moldova as he once again underlined his huge potential.”

Patterson won’t play for Scotland in tomorrow night’s final group clash against Denmark at Hampden Park after picking up a booking in the win over Moldova that has earned him a one-match suspension.

As a result, Celtic’s Anthony Ralston has been drafted into the squad.

Nathan PattersonKris BoydEnglandScotland
