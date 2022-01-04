Nathan Patterson pens emotional Rangers farewell and vows: 'I'll be back in future'

The 20-year-old right-back has moved to Goodison Park on a five-and-a-half year deal until the end of June 2027 for a free believed to be in the region of £12m rising to £16m with add-ons.

The Scotland international has spent more than a decade rising through the youth ranks at Ibrox before going on to make 25 first team appearances.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After his move to Goodison Park was confirmed, Patterson took to social media to thank the club for giving him his chance and promised to remain a Rangers supporter and that he will return to Ibrox as a supporter in the future.

Nathan Patterson has completed his move to Everton from Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"It is hard to put into words what Rangers Football Club means to me, but I'll try," he posted. "The day I made my debut was the best day of my life. The day we won number 55 will live with me forever.

"It took a lot of hard work and dedication to make it this far, and I hope every Rangers supporter knows I gave absolutely everything for the club for the past 13 years. I am one of you, a fan, who was lucky enough to play for the club they love.

"Thank you to my family for the sacrifices you made for me. Than you to Steven Gerrard, Steve Clarke and all their coaches for having faith in me and helping me realise my ambition for club and country.

"Thank you to every coach from under-8's onwards, who have me their help and guidance along the way. And thank you to my agent, Grant Smith, who has believed in me and supported me from day one.

"I will always support this great club, and I wish Gio, his coaches and my friends, the players all the best this season and beyond. I will be back in the future with the supporter in the stands, cheering on the team.

"I arrived here as a boy with a dream. I leave as a man with the most amazing memories.

"Thank you, for everything. Nathan. PS. WATP."