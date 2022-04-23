Motherwell v Rangers late team news and predicted XIs: Five key men missing, mystery injury for Steelmen

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has a great record against Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Ibrox club will be without Kemar Roofe for three or four matches after the striker suffered knee pain following Sunday's Hampden win over Celtic. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will also be missing for a similar period after going off with a hamstring injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi are out.

Zambian forward Fashion Sakala is expected to lead the line, although Ryan Kent may also be pushed into a more advanced role.

Graham Alexander will assess an unnamed Motherwell player ahead of the match at Fir Park. The Well boss hopes to have approximately the same squad as against Livingston last time out. Nathan McGinley remains sidelined and Barry Maguire is out for the season following quad surgery.

Predicted Motherwell XI: Kelly; Mugabi, Johansen, Lamie, Carroll; Cornelius, Slattery, Goss; Shields, Van Veen, Efford.