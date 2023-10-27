The Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers has been moved to a Christmas Eve slot, with the Fir Park outfit hitting out at a lack of consultation over the fixture change.

The match at Fir Park had been due to been played on Saturday, December 23, but Sky Sports have selected it as one of their festive TV picks and the match will be now kick off at noon on Sunday, December 24. All remaining matches for that gameweek will be played the day before at 3pm.

A statement from Motherwell read: “The club were informed of the decision to move our fixture against Rangers to Christmas Eve yesterday afternoon, an hour before the SPFL initially intended to announce publicly. Whilst we fully acknowledge that the contract which is currently in place between the SPFL and our main broadcasters allows kick off times to be moved from Saturday to Sunday midday, with an agreed notice period, we believe that moving a major fixture to this date is a special circumstance that should’ve led to additional consultation/ discussion with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can only apologise to supporters who will be inconvenienced by this move and especially to those who will no longer be able to attend the game. We understand this move is particularly inconvenient for fans who had booked pre match hospitality, which was already sold out. We are working with suppliers to provide an alternative offering pre and post match. We hope to still see as many of our fans as possible at the game.”

Motherwell and Rangers will play on Christmas Eve.

Four other matches have been selected and moved for TV coverage, and they are as follows: Hearts v Rangers on Wednesday, December 6 at 8pm, Kilmarnock v Celtic on Sunday, December 10 at noon, Dundee v Celtic on Tuesday, December 26 at 3pm and St Mirren v Celtic on Tuesday, January 2 at 5pm.