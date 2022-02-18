The Colombian international striker was substituted in stoppage time of Rangers’ stunning 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off tie in Germany on Thursday night.

Morelos produced an impressive all-round contribution at the Westfalen Stadium which included his 17th goal of the season – adding to his tally as Rangers’ all-time leading scorer in European footbal,l which now stands at 28 goals.

The 25-year-old is flourishing under van Bronckhorst, having now scored 10 goals in his 12 appearances since the Dutch coach replaced Steven Gerrard in November. Morelos will be key to Rangers’ hopes of retaining the Premiership title and van Bronckhorst eased concerns his talisman had picked up a knock in Germany.

Alfredo Morelos scored his 28th European goal for Rangers in their 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Thursday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“No, he wasn’t injured,” said van Bronckhorst. “I think he was just exhausted and tired because of the performance he put in – not only with the ball, but also his defensive responsibilities which he did really well together with the others.

“So I don’t think he will be a doubt for Sunday. I think he will be fit.”

Van Bronckhorst’s striking options were restricted on Thursday as both Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala did not travel to Germany. They could return at Tannadice, along with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin who was also absent in Dortmund.

"We couldn’t bring them with us,” he said. “We have to see but hopefully they can be involved in the squad on Sunday.”

