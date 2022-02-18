Alfredo Morelos' agent makes international dig after striker's role in Rangers rout of Dortmund

The striker missed the Old Firm game earlier this month while on international duty in South America – but was not selected for either of Colombia’s games against Peru or Argentina.

Since his return Morelos has been on sparkling form, with four goals in three games and could have claimed another when Axel Zagadou touched in his effort for Rangers’ fourth in Gemrnay and Michael Gorman took the chance to make a point over the 25-year-old’s recent needless journey.

"Remember when the Colombia National team manager decided to use strikers from the local league instead of the 3rd leading goalscorer in the history of Europa League…” he tweeted in the aftermath of the knock-out stage first leg win.

