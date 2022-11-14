Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has withdrawn from the Finland squad on the back of his half-time substitution in Paisley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had been selected to take part in his country’s friendly fixtures against North Macedonia in Skopje on Thursday and against Norway in Olso on Sunday. However, the Finnish FA say the Ibrox ace has suffered a "leg problem" and will be unable to take part in the matches.

It is the latest injury blow to hit the decimated Rangers squad with nine players absent for the 1-1 draw at St Mirren on Saturday, which saw Kamara replaced at the interval, although manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst made no reference to an injury when he explained the decision afterwards.

He told Sky Sports: "I had to substitute him because I think the team needed a change with Scotty [Arfield] and more runs from midfield in the right position. That is all I had to say about him.”

Glen Kamara has withdrawn from the Finalnd squad - adding to Rangers' injury problems. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Reports that Kamara had a susbequent row with Van Bronckhorst after the match over his half-time withdrawal have been denied by his lawyer Aamer Anwar.