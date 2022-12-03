'Money available': Michael Beale will strengthen Rangers squad as he makes 'vibe' admission

Beale has been promised funds to augment the group in the second half of the season as the Ibrox side look to claw back the nine-point deficit to Celtic. The former first-team coach knows the majority of the squad from his first spell at the club but won’t let sentiment cloud his judgement when it comes to deciding who to keep and who to jettison.
Beale said: “There will be money available to recruit in January. I’ll be keen to do it if I don’t get the right vibe off one or two players in the squad right now. Without mentioning names, I have to get the right vibe off certain players. I have to know they’re still the boy that we recruited to come in. Because if they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them. And I don’t think the club does either.
“Have I got targets already? One or two but more positional. A lot of players want to come here, a lot of agents ring you. Under Steven [Gerrard] we knew a lot of players who wanted to come here but we couldn’t always finance it. That’s where we are in the money chain of football, we’re aware of that. But a lot of our best signings cost [next to] nothing like [Glen] Kamara, [Joe] Aribo and [Calvin] Bassey.”