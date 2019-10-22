Midfielder Ryan Jack signs two-year contract extension with Rangers

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack aims to repay Steven Gerrard’s faith after signing a two-year contract extension.

Boss Gerrard sought an extended deal for the Scotland international after being impressed with his attitude and performances.

The former Aberdeen captain has now been given two extensions during Gerrard’s time and has committed his future until the summer of 2023. Jack joined Rangers in the summer of 2017 but his Ibrox career took off when Gerrard arrived 12 months later. He was sent off four times before his debut campaign was ended by a knee injury beforethe new year.

The 27-year-old told Rangers TV: “The gaffer came in and showed great belief in me and said to get my head down and work hard. That’s what I did and he has shown great faith in me and I hope to repay that.

“I’m delighted to commit my future and the club have shown great ambition to get me re-signed on a new deal. I am looking forward to the future now.”

Jack could return from injury when Rangers face Porto in Portugal tomorrow. Gerrard added: “We’re delighted Ryan has extended his contract with the club. He is very easy to manage and a real leader and winner on the pitch. Ryan sets very high standards for himself and others around him and that is exactly the kind of player and mentality that we want throughout our squad.

“We believe that there is a lot more to come from him before he reaches his potential and we look forward to working with him for the next few years.”