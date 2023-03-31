Michael Beale's Rangers break was 'mixed bag' - house move, injured son, recruitment, players contracts

The international break would be assumed to have provided an opportunity for Michael Beale to switch off following an unrelenting four months at the Rangers helm in advance of a climatic run-in for his side.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has made some decisions on out-of-contract players.

However, whatever the Englishman’s best laid plans on this front, in part these seem to have been scuppered by ordinary life getting in the way. “I had a mixed bag,” he said of the fortnight pause to club football that concludes for the Ibrox men with their hosting of Dundee United on Saturday afternoon. “My little boy broke his arm so we didn’t go away. We moved house this, as well, so it’s been a mixed bag.

“It did give time just to breathe because since coming in back in November there’s been a lot going on. It gave me time to look forward to next season – what does the start of the season look like? What should the squad look like? Lots of talking to the players inside and obviously lots of eyes on recruitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale had previously intimated he would use the period to have a heart-to-heart with Ryan Kent over his future. He has made plain his desire for the winger to extend his stay with Rangers, following five seasons in Glasgow. As yet, though, there is no clear indication whether the player is of the same mind as he runs down a deal that will expire in the summer. A situation that isn’t about to change for the 26-year-old, or any among the group of Ibrox players who will shortly become free agents.