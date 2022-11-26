Rangers have made an official approach to Queen’s Park Rangers to speak to Michael Beale about the managerial vacancy at Ibrox.

Michael Beale is expected to take over at Rangers.

The 44-year-old Englishman, who spent three years at Ibrox as a coach and only became a manager in his own right in June at QPR, has been the heavy favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers, who was sacked on Monday morning after a poor run of form both in the cinch Premiership and in Europe.

Beale’s stock is high at Loftus Road and he was courted by Wolves last month, before deciding to reject their overtures. However, the lure of returning north to manage Rangers is expected to be too strong for him and the Ibrox outfit hope to have a new boss appointed by the time the first-team squad returns to training on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad