Scott Wright remains in negotiations with Turkish club Pendikspor while others like Glen Kamara don’t appear to have a future at Ibrox. Beale has signed seven new players with two more in the pipeline and knows he will need to balance that by shipping some out the door.
Speaking after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Olympiakos, the Rangers manager said: “There have been enquiries about three or four players. Next week we have to name a European squad for the first two games so naturally that will mean that some players won’t be able to make that. As we get closer to it – and I am not using everybody – you will find that one or two will probably want to have guarantees of playing and I am probably not willing to give that. So they will have to hedge their bets one way or another.”
Beale also revealed that deals to sign Danilo from Feyenoord and Jose Cifuentes from LAFC wouldn’t be completed until next week at the earliest. He added: “We need to be patient a little bit over the weekend. Don’t listen to stuff on the size of the fee or size of the salary. I will tell you it is nowhere near the size of both quoted but if you stay patient I am sure there will be some good news at the start of next week for everybody.”
Rangers looked vulnerable defensively in a brittle performance as they conceded three times to their Greek visitors but Beale was not unduly concerned. “We had a good opponent tonight and there is a reason why we picked this level,” he added. “We don’t need pats on the back winning 3-0 against lesser opponents. We need to play teams that are really going to challenge us and some of the ideas we have so that when the real football starts we are ready. You can see Olympiakos are a very good team. We expected that.”