Rangers manager Michael Beale gives instructions during the 3-1 friendly defeat by Olympiakos.

Scott Wright remains in negotiations with Turkish club Pendikspor while others like Glen Kamara don’t appear to have a future at Ibrox. Beale has signed seven new players with two more in the pipeline and knows he will need to balance that by shipping some out the door.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Olympiakos, the Rangers manager said: “There have been enquiries about three or four players. Next week we have to name a European squad for the first two games so naturally that will mean that some players won’t be able to make that. As we get closer to it – and I am not using everybody – you will find that one or two will probably want to have guarantees of playing and I am probably not willing to give that. So they will have to hedge their bets one way or another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale also revealed that deals to sign Danilo from Feyenoord and Jose Cifuentes from LAFC wouldn’t be completed until next week at the earliest. He added: “We need to be patient a little bit over the weekend. Don’t listen to stuff on the size of the fee or size of the salary. I will tell you it is nowhere near the size of both quoted but if you stay patient I am sure there will be some good news at the start of next week for everybody.”