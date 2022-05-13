Michael Beale 'so proud' of one Rangers ace as former Ibrox coach sends Europa League final message

Ex-Rangers coach Michael Beale has heaped praise on winger Ryan Kent in a message of support to his former club ahead of next week’s Europa League final.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:17 pm

Beale, who left Ibrox in November, making the move to Aston Villa along with Steven Gerrard and other members of the backroom staff after three-and-a-half years in Glasgow, took to Twitter to reveal his pride in the English winger, who has played a pivotal role in the Ibrox side’s run to Seville.

Beale also coached the 25-year-old during their spell together at Liverpool before Kent made his £7.5m move to Rangers in the summer of 2019 following an initial loan move from the Anfield side.

Replying to a video clip shared by Sky Sports Scotland, which shows Kent admitting Wednesday’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt will be the biggest game of his career, Beale posted: “So proud of Ryan Kent and how he has developed as player/person.

Ex-Rangers coach Michael Beale has sent a message of support to his former club ahead of the Europa League final. (Photo by Hrach Khachatryan / SNS Group)

"He was in my first session as a LFC coach back in 2012 and to see his journey to this point has been fantastic. The journey of that Rangers team also shows that anything is possible. Go and do it lads.”

Ryan KentEuropa LeagueIbroxAston Villa
