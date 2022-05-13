Michael Beale 'so proud' of one Rangers ace as former Ibrox coach sends Europa League final message

Beale, who left Ibrox in November, making the move to Aston Villa along with Steven Gerrard and other members of the backroom staff after three-and-a-half years in Glasgow, took to Twitter to reveal his pride in the English winger, who has played a pivotal role in the Ibrox side’s run to Seville.

Beale also coached the 25-year-old during their spell together at Liverpool before Kent made his £7.5m move to Rangers in the summer of 2019 following an initial loan move from the Anfield side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Replying to a video clip shared by Sky Sports Scotland, which shows Kent admitting Wednesday’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt will be the biggest game of his career, Beale posted: “So proud of Ryan Kent and how he has developed as player/person.

Ex-Rangers coach Michael Beale has sent a message of support to his former club ahead of the Europa League final. (Photo by Hrach Khachatryan / SNS Group)