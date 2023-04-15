Michael Beale slams 'horror show' part of Rangers game and says he wants more from Todd Cantwell

Rangers manager Michael Beale encourages Todd Cantwell during the 5-2 win over St Mirren.

The manager was less than happy with the manner in which his team conceded twice, both scored by Mark O’Hara. Three goals in the last 10 minutes, two from Alfredo Morelos and another from Scott Arfield, ensured the Rangers victory but the manager was not fooled by some parts of the performance.

Beale said: “We lost a big game last weekend to two errors that we could do better with and this time we lost two goals with two poor moments. It’s not a good look on us as a team. It’s something the staff pride themselves on—our defensive organisation and our pressing. Whenever this club has done well in the last few years it has been because of the team effort when defending and it’s not something I’m willing to accept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes I have to smile a little bit more but I’m setting this team up for bigger challenges, bigger days and to go on long runs. The good teams don’t let goals in. The good team keep clean sheets and if they don’t, they let in one. We’re letting in goals far more than I would like. I was really annoyed with St Mirren’s first goal. It was a horror show for us – and I told them that at half-time. I expected us to come out and be better in the second half. We scored again and you think: ‘Ok, we’ll settle down and go again’. But then we let in another sloppy goal.”