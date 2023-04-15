All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
5 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
6 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
8 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
8 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Michael Beale slams 'horror show' part of Rangers game and says he wants more from Todd Cantwell

Michael Beale described Rangers’ defending as a “horror show” in the aftermath of his team’s 5-2 victory over St Mirren.

By Graeme Macpherson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:49 BST
Rangers manager Michael Beale encourages Todd Cantwell during the 5-2 win over St Mirren.Rangers manager Michael Beale encourages Todd Cantwell during the 5-2 win over St Mirren.
Rangers manager Michael Beale encourages Todd Cantwell during the 5-2 win over St Mirren.

The manager was less than happy with the manner in which his team conceded twice, both scored by Mark O’Hara. Three goals in the last 10 minutes, two from Alfredo Morelos and another from Scott Arfield, ensured the Rangers victory but the manager was not fooled by some parts of the performance.

Beale said: “We lost a big game last weekend to two errors that we could do better with and this time we lost two goals with two poor moments. It’s not a good look on us as a team. It’s something the staff pride themselves on—our defensive organisation and our pressing. Whenever this club has done well in the last few years it has been because of the team effort when defending and it’s not something I’m willing to accept.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sometimes I have to smile a little bit more but I’m setting this team up for bigger challenges, bigger days and to go on long runs. The good teams don’t let goals in. The good team keep clean sheets and if they don’t, they let in one. We’re letting in goals far more than I would like. I was really annoyed with St Mirren’s first goal. It was a horror show for us – and I told them that at half-time. I expected us to come out and be better in the second half. We scored again and you think: ‘Ok, we’ll settle down and go again’. But then we let in another sloppy goal.”

Todd Cantwell was named man of the match but Beale felt the former Norwich forward can still give more. “When he’s around the box, I’d like to see him put his laces through a few more and not be so soft in his shooting,” added the manager. “Having said that, he is doing well. I don’t want to seem like Mr Grumpy, but I do want more from him. I see it in him. I know it’s there, so why would I not demand more?”

Related topics:St Mirren