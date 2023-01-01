Michael Beale reveals what type of Rangers team he will play; Celtic have big selection dilemma, says Ange Postecoglou

Michael Beale has demanded that Rangers ‘show the best version of themselves’ as they seek to breathe some life back into the Premiership title race.

Rangers manager Michael Beale says his team will be 'experienced' when they line up to face Celtic at Ibrox.

The Ibrox side and their new manager face an ultimate six-pointer at home this afternoon against Celtic. Lose and they will lag a surely unbridgeable 12 points behind their rivals. If they win, the gap will be cut to six points – with two further meetings to come.

“I’m going to pick an experienced team and I’m going to pick a team to win the game,” said Beale. “So hopefully that excites them and motivates them to go and be the best version of themselves. Anything less than that then it won’t be enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale’s commitment to attack may well leave the hosts vulnerable at the back. Celtic have struck four goals in each of their last two outings and are aiming for a 13th successive league win.

Ange Postecoglou has options in midfield, with Aaron Mooy, who scored twice against Hibs on Wednesday night, pressing for a start. Reo Hatate has featured at right back in recent weeks but might need to be accommodated in midfield if Josip Juranovic returns to the starting line-up, as Postecoglou has suggested will happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have got a couple of decisions to make, mate,” said the Celtic manager. “We will have a look at who is moving well, who can make the most impact to start the game with the full knowledge that whoever doesn’t start will be able to make a contribution coming off the bench.”

Postecoglou stressed that the points difference between the teams will not influence his side’s approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know why it should,” he said. “If you start dictating how you are going to prepare for a game depending on where you are in terms of the table and what your form is you kind of miss the opportunity to prepare for what is in front of you. It doesn’t matter.