Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted that he could be prepared to sell Glen Kamara this summer after the midfielder dropped out of his first-team plans towards the end of the season.

An ineffectual performance in the Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden in February appears to have planted a seed of doubt in Beale’s mind about the Finn’s involvement in his future plans.

With January signings Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell having opened their Ibrox careers so promisingly, Kamara has started only once since that cup final loss. Beale remained hopeful that the former Dundee midfielder could yet win him over in pre-season but admitted that there was a realistic chance that the player could yet be sold.

“He is a boy that I was quite influential in bringing to the club and I have gone on a journey with him,” said the manager. “I think he is one that has maybe been around here too long and needs to re-bolt himself. He played 10 out of the first 11 games when I came here. We didn’t play very well as a team in the cup final and we made changes with Nico and Todd coming in.

Rangers' Glen Kamara holds off Hearts' Lawrence Shankland in what may have been his last appearance at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Everyone else in midfield has had to fight for one position. Glen will go away with Finland in the summer and we will see what happens. He’s at a stage of his career at 27 where he is either going to be here now for the rest of his career, dig in and have a really strong pre-season – because when I came in he had an ankle problem he couldn’t get over.

“He has not got back in the team because the boys that are playing have played very well. For Glen everything is open really. He is either going to be here for a considerable future or we will probably sell him this summer. I think he needs to look at the competition that’s here in pre-season and decide whether there is going to be enough football for him.”

Kamara was a key part of the Rangers midfield that won the title in 2021 alongside Steven Davis and Scott Arfield. Now all could be heading for the exit.

“The midfield that played the most the year we won the championship was Davis, Arfield and Kamara,” added Beale. “That midfield has broken up for different reasons; age and people being out of contract.

“It’s difficult sometimes in football because you go on such a journey with a group of players and then the goalposts move. Age, motivation, experience – and also the fans here are hugely influential. Seeing new faces gives energy to the crowd like any football fan.