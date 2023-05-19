All Sections
Michael Beale reveals imminent Rangers announcement as he confirms centre-half pursuit

Rangers will reveal which players are leaving the club this summer following the weekend match against Hibs as manager Michael Beale confirmed he is targeting a new centre-half.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 19th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:48 BST
 Comment

Several players are expected to depart Ibrox at the end of the season with out-of-contract stars including the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and goalkeeper Allan McGregor all likely to move on.

One player who will be staying is midfielder Ryan Jack after the Scotland international penned a new one-year contract extension but many more are expected to exit ahead of a major summer rebuild. "After the weekend we will formally let everyone know the players leaving," Beale confirmed.

The Rangers boss also indicated that fans can expect “all areas” of the team to be strengthened – including the arrival of a new central defender – to compliment the January additions of Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin.

Rangers manager Michael Beale addresses the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Rangers manager Michael Beale addresses the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
"John Souttar has been great, we have discussed the idea of three at the back," he said. "We will add to this area in the summer to give us even more competition for places.

"We want to strengthen in all areas. The most important thing is we have a good pre-season, recruit well and tactically come back stronger.

"I'm really excited for this, I always knew the summer would be one full of energy. I was delighted with the arrival of Nico and Todd, I had guarantees from the board when I arrived about trasnfers and nothing has changed with that.

"I have the full support from the board to drive this club fowrard, it is an exciting summer ahead."

