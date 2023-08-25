Michael Beale reveals imminent Ibrox departure - 'I wasn't in the mood to persuade anyone to play for Rangers'

Michael Beale has confirmed that Glen Kamara will depart Rangers before the end of the transfer window after the player intimated a desire to leave the club.

Leeds United have been heavily linked with a £5.5million move for the Finland international midfielder who has drifted out of the first-team picture at Ibrox this season after informing the club he was looking for a move.

Kamara has made 193 appearances for Rangers since joining from Dundee for just £50,000 in 2019 and was a key figure in the team’s Scottish Premiership title winning season in 2020-21 as well as the run to the Europa League final last year.

Romania international Ianis Hagi could also be on his way out of Rangers in the search for more game time.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will depart the club before the end of the transfer window. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Beale said: “Glen is the one who is closest. We had an honest conversation when I came back into the club about his future. There has been no fall-out.

"We were expecting Glen to move this summer. It was his wish as well. I wasn’t in the mood to persuade anyone to play for Rangers. It has to be the right club and valuation. He has been an excellent signing, but I want different here.

"There has been a lot of hot air around Ianis in the last week or so. It was a logical conversation. He has missed a year of football and we are very loaded in the positions he plays and he wants to know if he is a main starter.